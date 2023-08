Torquay

Today took the train to Torquay and walked to Cockington. A wonderful few hours exploring, when I came to want o call for a taxi I had no phone signal so popped into a shop and they kindly called one for me.

He dropped me by the train station and then spent the rest of the day exploring Torquay. Enjoyed Cream Tea and shopping. I caught the train back to Paignton around 8pm



1. Early morning walk on the beach for sunrise

2. Cream Tea

3.. Gorgeous weather