A gorgeous sunrise by bizziebeeme
Photo 4318

A gorgeous sunrise

This morning a gorgeous sunrise at 6:01am. The seagulls wake me at 5am, no need for the 5:30am alarm. I love my early morning walks on the beach before breakfast.

Exciting day for me today booked into the hairdressers to have my hair lightened as my hairdresser didn’t seem to to getting me the where I wanted - transitioning to grey!
So fed up of having to colour my hair every 6 weeks.

1. A beautiful sunrise this morning
2. A great time at the hairdressers - my hair looks great now 😊
3. Fun on the pier in the evening.
