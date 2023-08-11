Sign up
Photo 4319
Anybody know what the circle is?
Is it some sort on animal? Saw it while strolling along Paignton beach.
It was a fabulous retreat enjoyed it so much I have booked another 5 day solo retreat for next year. :-)
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
Loopy-Lou
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks like some sort of jelly fish? But it’s strange that it seems to be perfectly circular.
August 15th, 2023
