Previous
Anybody know what the circle is? by bizziebeeme
Photo 4319

Anybody know what the circle is?

Is it some sort on animal? Saw it while strolling along Paignton beach.
It was a fabulous retreat enjoyed it so much I have booked another 5 day solo retreat for next year. :-)
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
1183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Looks like some sort of jelly fish? But it’s strange that it seems to be perfectly circular.
August 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise