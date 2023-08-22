Previous
Anniversary trip
Anniversary trip

A great time in Manchester staying at the Brewdog House Hotel. Got to say it was fabulous. We ordered hotdogs to our room at 11:30pm and they were delicious.

1. Fabulous time shopping. A new pandora bracelet as my wrist is larger since surgery. And even a new Manchester bee charm too.
2. Anniversary meal at The Ivy
3. Travelling by train. Love train travel
