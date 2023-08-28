Sign up
Previous
Photo 4324
Gordon the Gardener…
Dad made him and he used to hang outside the summerhoise but having been back to dad’s workshop twice to be fixed I have him now home hanging inside.
1. Love dads creative projects
2. Nice morning at Mums
3. Washing loads done and hubby pegged it out - a job he's taken on since I fractured my wrist 👍
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Loopy-Lou
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
Tags
lousday2023
