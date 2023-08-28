Previous
Gordon the Gardener… by bizziebeeme
Gordon the Gardener…

Dad made him and he used to hang outside the summerhoise but having been back to dad’s workshop twice to be fixed I have him now home hanging inside.

1. Love dads creative projects
2. Nice morning at Mums
3. Washing loads done and hubby pegged it out - a job he's taken on since I fractured my wrist 👍
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
