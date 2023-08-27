Previous
Mouse at Wakehurst by bizziebeeme
Photo 4323

Mouse at Wakehurst

A great day at Wakehurst Place with Chris and Millie.

1. Good weather
2. Lovely that Millie could join us
3. Tasty lunch at Wakehurst restaurant
Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
