Walthamstow Market by bizziebeeme
Walthamstow Market

Another great fun day out with Mum. We started at Roman road market then onto Walthamstow. Nice that both markets were not to crowded able to see all the stalls clearly.
Treasured moments.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
