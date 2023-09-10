🤣grey hair pays off🤣

Lol noticed that the guy thought my network rail card was a senior rail card🤣 SNR

It’s not the first time either in Paighton when in Scoffs fish n chips and I ordered small chips n cod plus tea and she said we do a senior deal so I took it 🤣. I’m only 53 Taking after my dad and I used to laugh when two old dears said to him about a pensioners group and he was only in his 50’s!!!

But I am enjoying discounts. Transiting to grey I do prefer it rather than the dark colours I was using. At the moment blond with grey coming through so not so noticeable growing it out. As I used dark colours at the time could really see the grey steak as I had to colour my hair every four weeks to keep o top of it!! Millie mentioned about going grey and I said oh but I’ll look old! But Mum you look old with your grey steak!!

My hairdresser had five attempts at trying to transition me to grey and while in Paignton I went to David You’ll and he did a fabulous job and now love my hair 😊 and loving the discounts too 🤣