Secret Squirrel

Me thinks there is a bit of secret squirrel going on between my brother and my parents. So the 12th Nov would you know where you are going for Christmas?



My brother calls me to tell me about his engagement and she mentions about going away for Christmas. I of course been friendly ask where. Her reply oh somewhere in the uk. Surly you must know an area if you have been looking at cottages and they are available. Mum said because she is vegan that’s why looking at cottages. But I looked to see if there was any rooms available at the hotel where mum and dad are going and none available.



What I find strange is why the secrecy why not just be open and honest and say! Mum and dad say they know nothing about it but a few weeks earlier while they were at mums she looked up cottages and they were available so surely you would say oh where you going?

Rant over just getting things off my chest