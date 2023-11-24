Previous
Christmas has begun by bizziebeeme
Photo 4337

Christmas has begun

A day filled with fun and joy decorating the house for Christmas.
Went and collected order from Zara love their collection system just walk to the machine scan code on email and it delivers it to you, so much fun 😁
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
1188% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise