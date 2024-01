Knole Park

A wonderful time at Knole Park. It was a tad cold and should have grabbed a hat but at least I had gloves on my pocket. We found all 12 snowmen and had a nice walk along the blue route. I was hoping to get all 15,000 steps in while out but no so did a fast walking YouTube to get there. I’m hoping to keep to 15 000 steps a day throughout January. Nipped into Asda to get a few bits and stopped at Subway to pick up a salad. A great day.