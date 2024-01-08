Previous
New door mat by bizziebeeme
Photo 4350

New door mat

Arrived today and I’m happy. It now in my porch. Took some photos for my 2023 book and now just need to just give it a final check over I’m so looking forward to getting it printed. I’m now working on my 2024 book hopefully no horrid incidents this year that will make me feel rock bottom and not bother with the yearbook and then have to catch up.
A good day today, quite productive. Calls from both my girls always nice. My Purdy and Figg order arrived today so looking forward to using that tomorrow, is it as good as the reviews read?
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
1191% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise