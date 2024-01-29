Previous
Smashed it today! by bizziebeeme
Photo 4351

Smashed it today!

This is what happens when I get annoyed, angry and frustrated! I just take myself off walking!
Challenge for the month was 15,000 steps a day.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
1192% complete

Lin ace
Wow - that's fabulous - When I was working, it was pretty easy for me to get close to 10,000 steps a day...Now that I'm retired, I do well to get in a couple of miles!
January 29th, 2024  
