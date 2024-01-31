Worth it!

So I completed my exercises rings for the month. And worth it I’m 8lbs lighter.

So a good month in all but that last few days. So I decided to go to my brothers wedding and my girls are coming too so should be a good day.

So at this moment in time I’m happy in myself but underneath I’m raging! So the long walks certainly have done my weight loss good.

Mum calls this evening. I don’t really need to know that my brother Craig and family are staying at the wedding venue!

Did I really need this phone call, not really. So I reply that’s lovely you’ll all be together for breakfast. What else could I say when at Christmas we were told no not that weekend as Darren and Neeta were there but when Craig said it was the only weekend they could do that was OK!

We are staying in the near by Premier Inn. Also the girls didn’t want the added expense of staying at the venue either. But at least we are going to the wedding. I don’t know weather Mum. Thought that would change my mind with Craig and family staying at the venue. Certainly not! Mum tells everyone Darren and I don’t see eye to eye. So why would I stay at the venue. I have tried getting on with Darren but it simply won’t work!

