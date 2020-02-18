Missing My Sis...

This small mini-tribute to my only sister (whom we lost to pancreatic cancer in 2008) sits on my bedroom dresser where I see it first thing every morning and last thing every night. Four and a half years younger than I, she was only 56 when she left us for Heaven. She gave me the small book that can be seen and may have given me the Willow Tree figurine of the two girls sitting side by side (sad that I can't remember if she did). I love that figurine and the Willow Tree angel who is always watching over us.