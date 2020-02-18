Previous
Next
Missing My Sis... by bjywamer
312 / 365

Missing My Sis...

This small mini-tribute to my only sister (whom we lost to pancreatic cancer in 2008) sits on my bedroom dresser where I see it first thing every morning and last thing every night. Four and a half years younger than I, she was only 56 when she left us for Heaven. She gave me the small book that can be seen and may have given me the Willow Tree figurine of the two girls sitting side by side (sad that I can't remember if she did). I love that figurine and the Willow Tree angel who is always watching over us.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise