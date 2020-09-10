Sign up
Photo 469
Black & White Trial Photo
I want to start attempting more b&w photography. Our neighbor's shed with the shadows across it caught my eye. I like the result...
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
1406
photos
59
followers
82
following
128% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
10th September 2020 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
shadows
building
fences
