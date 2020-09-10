Previous
Black & White Trial Photo by bjywamer
Black & White Trial Photo

I want to start attempting more b&w photography. Our neighbor's shed with the shadows across it caught my eye. I like the result...
10th September 2020

Barb

I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
