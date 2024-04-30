Sign up
208 / 365
House Finch On Trellis
Just because I love this broader view of the pretty House Finch that sat on our trellis for a very long time.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated!
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras #1
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
29th April 2024 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
backyard
,
finches
,
trellis
