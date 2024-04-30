Previous
House Finch On Trellis by bjywamer
208 / 365

House Finch On Trellis

Just because I love this broader view of the pretty House Finch that sat on our trellis for a very long time.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated!
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Barb

@bjywamer
