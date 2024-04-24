Previous
Lungwort (Pulmonaria officinalis) by bjywamer
Lungwort (Pulmonaria officinalis)

Never knew the name of this that comes up every year in one of our flowerbeds. Googled it and this is what I came up with... BOB

" Lungwort is one of the first plants to perk up in the spring. And though not all varieties bloom blue, those that do are resplendent. You might be familiar with the variegated leaf varieties. Some are dotted with white, and others are washed with silver. These plants look good all season, though many of the plain green-leaf varieties have the most brilliant blue flowers. These plants are shade lovers and look beautiful in woodland settings."

From this link: https://www.thespruce.com/blue-flowers-1402304

