Photo 648
Cheerfulness In The Garden
I love the happy sight of sunflowers in our garden and elsewhere, all compliments of the birds who must have spread the seeds far and wide. :-)
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
8th August 2021 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
summer
,
sunflowers
