Lapis Lazuli Bunting by bjywamer
Lapis Lazuli Bunting

New to our property and occupying the birdhouse it is sitting on. So fun to see them once again! We first spotted them either last summer or the one before that. Such a pretty little bird!
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Photo Details

