Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 784
Magpie
31st May 2022
31st May 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2288
photos
52
followers
72
following
214% complete
View this month »
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
784
Latest from all albums
782
102
169
582
783
279
583
784
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
31st May 2022 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
summer
,
montana
Milanie
ace
Nicely caught
June 1st, 2022
Barb
ace
@milaniet
Thank you, Milanie! We were just out for a short, impromptu ride to our friend's nearby fields to dump some weeds, so I didn't take my 600mm lens. We rarely see anything (other than some distant cattle), so I didn't go expecting to even take a photo (some photographer I am, eh? lol) Oh, well! At least this magpie sat quite awhile so I could get multiple shots (rare I get any, as they typically fly off immediately). I had to crop it to get a fair closeup appearance.
June 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close