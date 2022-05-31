Previous
Magpie by bjywamer
Photo 784

Magpie

31st May 2022 31st May 22

Barb

@bjywamer
Nicely caught
June 1st, 2022  
@milaniet Thank you, Milanie! We were just out for a short, impromptu ride to our friend's nearby fields to dump some weeds, so I didn't take my 600mm lens. We rarely see anything (other than some distant cattle), so I didn't go expecting to even take a photo (some photographer I am, eh? lol) Oh, well! At least this magpie sat quite awhile so I could get multiple shots (rare I get any, as they typically fly off immediately). I had to crop it to get a fair closeup appearance.
June 1st, 2022  
