Friends Forever!

This photo was taken by my husband, Ken. We drove an hour into town to say farewell to some very dear friends who are leaving Montana to move to Texas. :-( This lovely gal and I are soulmates and I will miss her terribly! Not many in our lives we can say that about! Thankful we will have a grand reunion in Heaven one day.



Many thanks for all your visits, comments, and favs. So very much appreciated!