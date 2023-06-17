Previous
"On Step..." by bjywamer
"On Step..."

This photo of a duck rising up out of the water reminded me of our days of caretaking a hunting lodge in Alaska. Whenever a float plane was in the process of taking off it would reach a point of being "on step". Quoting from a web site I visited to learn more about being "on step": 'Getting “on the step” means transitioning the seaplane from sitting in the water like an overfed duck to making it rise out of the water and onto this more efficient part of the floats.' While that is not what this duck was about to do, it still was reminiscent of our many flights in and out of Rainy Pass Lodge.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
Photo Details

