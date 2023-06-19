Sign up
Previous
Photo 1010
Belly-Deep!
Couldn't get these horses to lift their heads for a photo, so just went with this and decided I liked it! Must have been some mighty good grass! :-)
Many thanks for your visits, comments,and favs. Always so appreciated!
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
1
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2793
photos
52
followers
69
following
276% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
19th June 2023 10:31am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
horses
,
summer
,
montana
Dawn
ace
A nice shot even if horses didn’t co-operate
June 21st, 2023
