Sign in Missoula, Montana by bjywamer
Photo 1165

Sign in Missoula, Montana

Have always noticed this sign on very busy Broadway. Today traffic was stopped ahead of us just long enough for me to grab a photo from our truck.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs.
All so very appreciated!
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
