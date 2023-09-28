Sign up
Previous
Photo 1063
Bison Range Bison
We finally were able to take another trip to the nearby Bison Range. This cow (female) bison posed nicely for me. If you look closely you will see her tongue licking her chops. LOL
Many thanks for your views, comments, and favs. Always much appreciated!
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
0
0
Tags
animals
,
wildlife
,
bison
,
montana
