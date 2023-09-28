Previous
Bison Range Bison by bjywamer
Bison Range Bison

We finally were able to take another trip to the nearby Bison Range. This cow (female) bison posed nicely for me. If you look closely you will see her tongue licking her chops. LOL

28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Barb

@bjywamer
