Previous
Photo 1069
Our Nearest Town With Grocery Shopping
The setting for St. Ignatius below the Mission Mountains is so beautiful! It is only 11 miles from our home and is where we do most of our grocery shopping. Always love the short drive up there!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always very appreciated!
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
1
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2907
photos
55
followers
74
following
2
1
1
365
NIKON D5600
28th October 2023 11:39am
Tags
winter
,
mountains
,
montana
,
small towns
,
water towers
Beverley
ace
Wonderful, I’m excited to have just discovered you on browse.
You live in an area I’ve only seen In the movies.
Your snowy scenery is awesome 🤩
October 31st, 2023
