Our Nearest Town With Grocery Shopping by bjywamer
The setting for St. Ignatius below the Mission Mountains is so beautiful! It is only 11 miles from our home and is where we do most of our grocery shopping. Always love the short drive up there!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always very appreciated!
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Barb

@bjywamer
Beverley ace
Wonderful, I’m excited to have just discovered you on browse.
You live in an area I’ve only seen In the movies.
Your snowy scenery is awesome 🤩
October 31st, 2023  
