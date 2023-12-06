Sign up
Previous
Photo 1083
Long Montana View
Taken while we were waiting for our order at a drive-thru Taco place at lunchtime today.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
1
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
6th December 2023 12:08pm
rural
,
scenery
,
montana
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such a pretty vista.
December 7th, 2023
