Previous
Photo 1247
A Familiar Pond...
We pass this pond quite often each week in our travels home from our physical therapy appointments. No ducks or other waterfowl on it today, but thought it worthy of a photo. :-)
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very much appreciated!
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
5
3
Barb
@bjywamer
Tags
water
,
summer
,
scenery
,
ponds
,
montana
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully composed
July 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 19th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great pov to see this neat landscape
July 19th, 2024
Heather
ace
A beautiful scene, definitely worthy of a photo, Barb! I really like your composition with the rail fence in the foreground to frame the pond in a way. Fav
July 19th, 2024
GaryW
A very lovely area!
July 20th, 2024
