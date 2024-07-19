Previous
A Familiar Pond... by bjywamer
Photo 1247

A Familiar Pond...

We pass this pond quite often each week in our travels home from our physical therapy appointments. No ducks or other waterfowl on it today, but thought it worthy of a photo. :-)

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very much appreciated!
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
341% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully composed
July 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 19th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great pov to see this neat landscape
July 19th, 2024  
Heather ace
A beautiful scene, definitely worthy of a photo, Barb! I really like your composition with the rail fence in the foreground to frame the pond in a way. Fav
July 19th, 2024  
GaryW
A very lovely area!
July 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise