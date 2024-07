Clematis In The Morning Light

So happy that my clematis vine doesn't seem to be suffering from the 100+ F temperatures we have had for days on end lately. It is well-established and possibly not is such direct sunshine. Many other of our flowers are struggling in our drought-like conditions. No rain for some time now and on water restrictions by our water provider re: sprinkling.



