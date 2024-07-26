Sign up
Previous
Photo 468
Our Early Morning Visitor...
We don't own any chickens; so, when I first saw this one in our front yard I didn't realize it was a rooster. Then he crowed! LOL
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very appreciated!
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
2
2
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3380
photos
75
followers
98
following
128% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
chickens
,
roosters
Heather
ace
I wouldn't have known either, Barb! I love his short legs under his big chest display (good for crowing- maybe :-) Fav
July 26th, 2024
Barb
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Definitely, Heather! LOL
July 26th, 2024
