Previous
Our Early Morning Visitor... by bjywamer
Photo 468

Our Early Morning Visitor...

We don't own any chickens; so, when I first saw this one in our front yard I didn't realize it was a rooster. Then he crowed! LOL

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very appreciated!
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
128% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
I wouldn't have known either, Barb! I love his short legs under his big chest display (good for crowing- maybe :-) Fav
July 26th, 2024  
Barb ace
@365projectorgheatherb Definitely, Heather! LOL
July 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise