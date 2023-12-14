Our Little Artificial Christmas Tree

It's small and only decorated with unbreakables. Good thing because my sweet (bad) little kitty knocked it down a few nights ago and half the decorations were on the floor! Had to bring it down off the entertainment center and redo teh whole thing. :-( A word of advice...Don't try to keep your cats away from your tree by confining them to your bedroom all night. Our spent most of the night trying to "break out" by clawing at the door! LOL



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always much appreciated!