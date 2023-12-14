Previous
Next
Our Little Artificial Christmas Tree by bjywamer
Photo 1085

Our Little Artificial Christmas Tree

It's small and only decorated with unbreakables. Good thing because my sweet (bad) little kitty knocked it down a few nights ago and half the decorations were on the floor! Had to bring it down off the entertainment center and redo teh whole thing. :-( A word of advice...Don't try to keep your cats away from your tree by confining them to your bedroom all night. Our spent most of the night trying to "break out" by clawing at the door! LOL

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always much appreciated!
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
297% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise