Previous
Genesis 1:16 by bjywamer
Photo 1094

Genesis 1:16

"And God made the two great lights...and the lesser light to have dominion over the night." So thankful God made the moon!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs.
Always so much appreciated!
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
299% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise