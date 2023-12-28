Sign up
Previous
Photo 1094
Genesis 1:16
"And God made the two great lights...and the lesser light to have dominion over the night." So thankful God made the moon!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs.
Always so much appreciated!
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
0
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2955
photos
58
followers
77
following
299% complete
1087
1088
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1090
1091
376
768
1092
769
1093
1094
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
28th December 2023 7:08pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
night
,
sky
,
moon
,
december
