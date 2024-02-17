Sign up
Previous
Photo 1119
Day 17 Flash of Red
I will post the full color version in my Other Favs album...
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always very appreciated!
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
1112
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
14th February 2024 11:18am
Tags
buildings
,
structures
,
churches
,
montana
,
for2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I love the toning on this beautifully simple church. It gives it a classic vintage feel.
February 17th, 2024
Barb
ace
@olivetreeann
Thank you, Ann! We pass this church quite often when we decide to take some of our back roads looking for photo ops. I have taken photos of it before but I think that my current ones are better than the earlier ones.
February 17th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 17th, 2024
Sally Ings
ace
Lovely effect
February 17th, 2024
