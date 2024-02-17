Previous
Day 17 Flash of Red by bjywamer
Photo 1119

Day 17 Flash of Red

I will post the full color version in my Other Favs album...

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always very appreciated!
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Ann H. LeFevre
I love the toning on this beautifully simple church. It gives it a classic vintage feel.
February 17th, 2024  
Barb
@olivetreeann Thank you, Ann! We pass this church quite often when we decide to take some of our back roads looking for photo ops. I have taken photos of it before but I think that my current ones are better than the earlier ones.
February 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
February 17th, 2024  
Sally Ings
Lovely effect
February 17th, 2024  
