Previous
Photo 1121
Day 19 Flash of Red
We saw loads of deer when I took this photo but few were suitable for a negative space photo. This one will have to do...
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always very appreciated!
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
2
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3002
photos
60
followers
77
following
307% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
17th February 2024 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
wildlife
,
deer
,
montana
,
for2024
haskar
ace
Looks beautiful.
February 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
February 19th, 2024
