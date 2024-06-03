Sign up
Previous
Photo 1201
Old-Fashioned Fence
We came across this fence covered with wildflowers yesterday at a roadside fishing access site along the river. I like its old-fashioned style! BOB
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very appreciated!
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
1
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3186
photos
63
followers
81
following
Tags
flowers
,
fences
,
montana
KV
ace
Pretty flowers… way to fill the frame with all of nature’s goodness.
June 3rd, 2024
