My New Petunia...

This one is called Splash Dance Bolero Blue. I don't usually go for petunias but couldn't resist this one. My preference for my hanging baskets is nasturtiums...a pretty old-fashioned flower. So, the other three baskets have nasturtiums which will produce cheery red, yellow, and orange blossoms. Photos probably to come later. LOL



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so appreciated!