Last Night's Sunset

From the back deck of my brother's home here in Kentucky. Today is my last day with him. Tomorrow I will drive several hours to a Christian conference held at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky. I will fly home Friday, the 11th. It's been good to have a visit in my "home state". Had not been here since 2015!



