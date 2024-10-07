Sign up
Photo 953
Swimming Pool Landscaping...
These pretty roses (and some low grasses that I don't know name of) are the attractive landscaping inside the wrought iron fence that surrounds the swimming pool here at my brother's home.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3594
photos
77
followers
96
following
Tags
flowers
,
roses
,
landscaping
