Previous
Swimming Pool Landscaping... by bjywamer
Photo 953

Swimming Pool Landscaping...

These pretty roses (and some low grasses that I don't know name of) are the attractive landscaping inside the wrought iron fence that surrounds the swimming pool here at my brother's home.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
261% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise