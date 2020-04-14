Sign up
Pink Flamingo in Montana?
Yep! Handcrafted in wood by my clever husband.
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
Album
Extras # 2
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
14th April 2020 1:56pm
Tags
birds
,
yard decor
