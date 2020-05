A Bigger Phobia Than Snakes!

The phobia week challenge is over but here is a photo that I actually hate of a bigger phobia I probably have than that of snakes...Bats! My husband has been power-washing our deck roof and this ugly thing must have been clinging up high between the house roof line and the deck roof. It's a wonder it didn't drown in that blasting stream of water! Makes me shiver just to look at the photo!