Presiding Over His Domain

Our blue tick coonhound loves the backyard now that it is fenced in and he doesn't have to be hooked to an overhead cable run. Yesterday he was enjoying basking in the sunshine by the fence along the alleyway. From there he can see anyone/anything that might be approaching so he doesn't miss the chance to practice his loud, hound dog "whooping". His favorite thing to do, and I can hear him even as I put up this post. :-)