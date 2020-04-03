Sign up
253 / 365
French Bread
A productive day! Homemade french bread to go with our spaghetti dinner, a cake baked (see my main album for that photo), and a challenging jigsaw puzzle started (see that photo in my Overflow album).
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
3rd April 2020 4:33pm
Tags
food
,
bread
,
homemade
