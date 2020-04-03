Previous
Next
French Bread by bjywamer
253 / 365

French Bread

A productive day! Homemade french bread to go with our spaghetti dinner, a cake baked (see my main album for that photo), and a challenging jigsaw puzzle started (see that photo in my Overflow album).
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
69% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise