309 / 365
Wild Roses In The City
This beautiful wild rose bush was growing right in front of our Lowe's store in Missoula.Nice photo op while waiting on my husband to return from his errand there.
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
Views
3
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
7th June 2020 1:12pm
Tags
flowers
,
roses
