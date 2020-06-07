Previous
Next
Wild Roses In The City by bjywamer
309 / 365

Wild Roses In The City

This beautiful wild rose bush was growing right in front of our Lowe's store in Missoula.Nice photo op while waiting on my husband to return from his errand there.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
84% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise