Previous
Photo 396
Goldfinch
Glad to see these pretty birds returning to our feeder!
Many thanks for you visit, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated!
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
birds
backyard
goldfinches
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot.
April 30th, 2024
