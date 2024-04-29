Previous
Goldfinch by bjywamer
Photo 396

Goldfinch

Glad to see these pretty birds returning to our feeder!

Many thanks for you visit, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated!
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
108% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot.
April 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise