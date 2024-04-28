Previous
Bitsy by bjywamer
Photo 395

Bitsy

Bitsy is the middle fur baby sibling in our family. She was born under our shed several years ago, unbeknownst to us. Sadly, our dog, Trapper caught her mom and shook her until she probably had internal injuries. That's when we saw that she had obviously had kittens. The kittens appeared at the hole in the shed's foundation. After much effort we finally captured all three of them. They appeared to be about five weeks old. This one was my favorite, so I decided to keep her. She is the quiet one! Love her to pieces!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated!
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
108% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Sad start, like a cat version of Bambi 😢 Glad you kept her.
April 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise