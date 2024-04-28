Bitsy

Bitsy is the middle fur baby sibling in our family. She was born under our shed several years ago, unbeknownst to us. Sadly, our dog, Trapper caught her mom and shook her until she probably had internal injuries. That's when we saw that she had obviously had kittens. The kittens appeared at the hole in the shed's foundation. After much effort we finally captured all three of them. They appeared to be about five weeks old. This one was my favorite, so I decided to keep her. She is the quiet one! Love her to pieces!



