Tail, Only! LOL by bjywamer
Photo 394

Tail, Only! LOL

This squirrel was scurrying up onto the roof of our back deck, so I only caught its tail. Kind of liked it! :-)

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Barb

Casablanca ace
Ha ha, love it!
April 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
April 27th, 2024  
