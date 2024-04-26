Previous
American Coot by bjywamer
American Coot

Had never seen one of these before. Had to do a Google search. Turns out that this waterbird in not a duck!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs.All very much appreciated!
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Barb

