Photo 392
Sparrow In The Pines
As I waited for Ken outside of the ophthalmologist office today this cute little bird flew into the pine tree in front of our truck. So I took the opportunity to grab a photo.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs.
All very appreciated!
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
birds
sparrows
pines
