Previous
Next
Blurry, But Still Cute... by bjywamer
323 / 365

Blurry, But Still Cute...

The two smallest of our three feral kittens, whom I am attempting to acclimate to people. It's coming along slowly. :-) This was taken through a window in the shed where we created a safe enclosure for them.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
88% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise